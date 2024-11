Stellantis’ North American division has developed a new platform called STLA Frame - designed for ‘full-size, body-on-frame trucks and SUVs’. The powertrain options for the STLA Frame architecture will be fully-electric and range-extending electric, but Stellantis says there’s flexibility to accommodate internal combustion engines, hybrid and even hydrogen. The first two brands within the extensive Stellantis group to make use of the new architecture will be Jeep and Ram.



