Stellantis Offers A First Look At The All-Electric Jeep Wagoneer S

The industry’s first modern SUV – the iconic 1963 Jeep Wagoneer – featured a luxurious interior, upscale materials and premium appointments. Today, the Jeep brand shares more details of its first global all-electric SUV, providing a first look at the interior of the all-new Jeep Wagoneer S.



Built on the all-new, highly flexible, BEV-native STLA-Large platform, the Jeep Wagoneer S boasts impressive performance numbers. Its tech-focused interior is equally remarkable and radiates a seamless integration of art with technology.



The new Jeep Wagoneer S interior features premium technology seamlessly integrated with meticulously crafted artisan details. Mindful materials and design-focused features include a tailored driver control center with a unique Jeep brand-exclusive Selec-Terrain toggle and dynamic, color-selectable ambient lighting. The Jeep Wagoneer S will also feature a standard dual-pane panoramic sunroof and, expanding the Jeep brand’s exclusive collaboration with McIntosh, will offer a discerningly tuned, segment-exclusive, 19-speaker, premium flagship McIntosh audio system.



























