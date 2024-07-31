Stellantis Offers Buyouts For Salaried Workers And Warns Of Layoffs

Automaker Stellantis  plans to once again reduce its U.S. employee headcount through a broad voluntary buyout, as the company attempts to reduce costs and boost profits.
 
In an email to employees Tuesday morning, the company said it would offer a voluntary separation program to nonunion U.S. employees at the vice president level “and below in certain functions.”
 
The company, which reported disappointing first-half results last week, said that if not enough employees participate in the buyout, involuntary terminations could follow. The message said eligible employees will be sent an email in mid-August with instructions on how to access their individualized offers.


