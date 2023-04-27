Stellantis Offers Some UAW Workers Up To $50,000 To Leave for Good

After a long period of hiring and widespread labor shortages, some companies are looking to cut back on staff to prepare for uncertain economic times ahead. Earlier this month, we learned that thousands of GM employees took the company’s offer for a buyout, which helped it avoid mass layoffs. Now it’s Stellantis’ turn, as the automaker is offering money to lure around 3,500 hourly workers out of their jobs.
 
Stellantis wants to cut costs to put more resources behind its electrification push, which includes 25 new models by 2030. Retirement-eligible workers hired before the 2007 union contract can get a $50,000 check for taking the offer, while others with more than a year of service will get smaller amounts.


