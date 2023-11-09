Stellantis Offers UAW A 14.5% Pay Increase - One Third Of Union Demands

Stellantis on Friday offered significant four-year wage increases to its hourly workers represented by the United Auto Workers, as it scrambles to avoid a costly strike.

The automaker's offer would provide a 14.5% wage increase over the four-year term of the proposed deal for most of Stellantis's roughly 43,000 UAW-represented hourly workers. Newer, or in-progression, employees would get a 27% boost to their starting wages and a shorter time period — six years, versus eight years under the current deal — to advance to the maximum wage rate.

The current contracts between the UAW and the three Detroit automakers will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. Union leaders have threatened strikes if no deal is in place by that time. The UAW has never in its history called major strikes simultaneously against all three companies.