Stellantis PLUNGES Down The Rabbit Hole With 4 New Electric Pickup Trucks In The Works

Stellantis has announced that it will introduce four electrified trucks from 2024. One of these vehicles is the Ram 1500 REV, but the others remain a secret for now. Interestingly, one will be hydrogen-powered, which aligns with the company's recent intentions to invest in hydrogen technology. All of these vehicles will be designed for the North American market, which shows the brand is finally taking electrification in the US seriously. This forms part of the company's newly introduced Pro One strategy. This new plan will strengthen Stellantis' Commercial Vehicles Business with new models and services from Ram and five other brands, such as Fiat, Vauxhall, and Peugeot.



