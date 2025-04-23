Stellantis Pauses Jeep Grand Cherokee Production Due To Lackluster Sales

Stellantis NV's Detroit Assembly Complex plants that build Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs will pause production next week, the latest of several plant cutbacks made by the automaker in recent weeks.

The Mack and Jefferson North facilities in east Detroit will halt production for the week of April 28, with Mack also scheduled to take a week off starting May 19. A company notice sent to Mack workers said several types of employees working in paint and repair are still expected to report.

A Stellantis statement said the plant downtime is related to the transition to a refreshed 2026 Grand Cherokee set to come out later this year, though it was not clear exactly how, as the company also said that it planned to extend production of the 2025 version of the SUV for now.