Stellantis Pays Up $4.2 Million To Make California Diesel Cheating Scandal To Go Away

Stellantis will cough up $4.2 million to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) as several of its vehicles found to be producing emissions beyond the allowable limits. Local authorities have revealed certain models were installed with unapproved devices to circumvent emissions controls, spewing almost 55 tons of excess nitrogen oxides into the atmosphere.

The models targeted by CARB were the 2014-2016 Ram ProMaster, Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500, all of which have 3.0-liter diesel engines. In addition to copping a hefty fine, Stellantis will recall and modify the vehicles to ensure they comply with Californian regulations.