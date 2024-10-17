Stellantis Plan To Expand Mexican Production Of RAM 1500 - The Same Country Trump Promises 200% Tariffs On

Agent009 submitted on 10/17/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:24:46 AM

Views : 382 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Stellantis is reportedly expanding its production capabilities in Mexico to build Ram 1500 pickup trucks. While the country has been a popular destination for automakers seeking affordable labor outside the United States, while benefiting from North American trade regulations, the decision is not likely to improve the strained relationship between the automaker and the United Auto Workers (UAW).
 
Officially, the company has said that Ram trucks would continue to be produced at its Sterling Heights plant in Michigan. However, The Wall Street Journal recently published an article alleging that Stellantis is presently expanding its factory in Saltillo, Mexico, for the purposes of manufacturing the Ram 1500.


Read Article


Stellantis Plan To Expand Mexican Production Of RAM 1500 - The Same Country Trump Promises 200% Tariffs On

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)