Stellantis Plans To Dominate The Paris Motor Show With 9 Concepts And 60 Vehicles

Stellantis looks busy for the Fall Automotive season of 2026 because it has many novelties on the catwalk - from the ongoing IAA Transportation 2026 with Stellantis Pro One goodies to the upcoming Paris festival at the 2026 Mondial de l'Auto in France.

The ongoing IAA Transportation 2026 is not even over yet, with Stellantis in attendance and showcasing NEXT, their dedicated fleet uptime operating system, three world premieres, CustomFit solutions, and even a brand-new logo, among other things; and already the company is thinking about the next major automotive event of the fall.