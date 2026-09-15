Stellantis Plans To Sell Canadian Plant To Defense Contractor Pisses Off Union

Detroit's third-largest automaker is planning to sell Brampton Assembly. While no price or closing date has been disclosed, Stellantis did sign a memorandum of understanding with Roshel covering a potential sale of the facility.

This MOU puts one of Canada's most closely watched automotive facilities on a path toward a completely different kind of manufacturing. Oh, and by the way, the key word here is potential. Said memorandum establishes a framework for pursuing the deal, while the plant's future remains tied up with labor negotiations and government commitments.