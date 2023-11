Production at a number of Stellantis factories in North America has been disrupted by a cyberattack against Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, an important Chinese supplier for the car manufacturer.



Yangfeng’s North American base is located in Novi, Michigan, and manufactures key parts like seats, interiors, and electronics, among other components. Yanfeng also supplies General Motors but the carmaker has not yet said if it will have any impact on its current production schedule.





Read Article