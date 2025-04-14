Stellantis Pulls Ads After Being Called To Task About American Made Claims

Agent009 submitted on 4/14/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:51:25 PM

Views : 286 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.dailymail.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Dodge was about to run a television ad that said its cars are 'Built from the ground up in America.' 
 
Not anymore. 
 
Stellantis — the international parent company of Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler, which has its  corporate HQ in the Netherlands — rewrote the script to several spots it was about to launch in the US.  
 
The ads were part of a patriotic blitz called 'American Born.' They called Jeep 'America's most patriotic brand,' while providing a history lesson on the car's roots in World War II. 


Read Article


Stellantis Pulls Ads After Being Called To Task About American Made Claims

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)