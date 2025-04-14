Stellantis Pulls Ads After Being Called To Task About American Made Claims

Dodge was about to run a television ad that said its cars are 'Built from the ground up in America.'

Not anymore.

Stellantis — the international parent company of Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler, which has its corporate HQ in the Netherlands — rewrote the script to several spots it was about to launch in the US.

The ads were part of a patriotic blitz called 'American Born.' They called Jeep 'America's most patriotic brand,' while providing a history lesson on the car's roots in World War II.