Stellantis Puts Arizona Proving Ground Up For Sale In Cost Cutting Move

Amid cost-cutting measures, Stellantis has decided to sell its Arizona proving grounds. The car manufacturer purchased the site from Ford back in 2007 and moving forward, is expected to use a proving ground owned by Toyota, also located in Arizona.
 
Stellantis’ Arizona Proving Grounds was purchased for $35 million. There’s no word on who’s going to buy the facilities, nor how much it will trade hands for. Nevertheless, the brand confirmed in a statement the sale will help it “improve efficiency.”


