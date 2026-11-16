Stellantis Recalls Over 390,000 SUVs And Trucks For Faulty Infotainment Software

Agent009 submitted on 11/16/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:46:11 AM

Views : 338 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Stellantis has identified a software problem that affects a lot of sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks equipped with a certain type of Uconnect 5 radio unit. Referred to as the R1 High, said infotainment system can fail to display the rearview camera image.
      
Rather than the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, we learned about said recall from the Federal Motor Transport Authority of Germany. The Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt refers to said campaign as 16995R while Jeep calls it 78D. Suspect models include the Gladiator, Wrangler, Compass, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, and Grand Wagoneer.


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Stellantis Recalls Over 390,000 SUVs And Trucks For Faulty Infotainment Software

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