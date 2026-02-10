Stellantis Renews Cuda And Barracuda Trademark Names

Good news, Mopar fans. The 'Cuda and Barracuda names are still alive. Don't get too excited though, because those iconic names aren't officially going on any vehicles just yet. While perusing recent trademarks, CarBuzz found that FCA US, the official name for Stellantis North American operations, reapplied for the 'Cuda and Barracuda trademarks. This could actually resolve a very strange relationship that the Stellantis predecessors have had with the US Trademark Office. The Barracuda is a big and ugly fish, but when Plymouth decided to stick it on a car, the result was small and beautiful. It used the name from 1964-1974 on three generations of cars. The first one even looked like a fishbowl thanks to the wrap-around rear glass.



Read Article