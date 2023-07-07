Stellantis Resumes Construction At Canadian Battery Plant After Squeezing Trudeau Out Of $11 Million More In Breaks

Stellantis announced this week that it will resume construction at NextStar Engery, its first large scale battery plant for electric vehicles in Canada, after reaching an agreement with the Canadian federal and the Ontario provincial governments. In all, they have promised $15 billion CAD ($11.2 billion USD at current exchange rates) in incentives for the plant.

The automaker first announced the plant in March 2022, but stopped construction on May 15, 2023, saying the governments had not lived up to their financial promises, despite investing $500 million CAD ($374 million USD) in the plant.