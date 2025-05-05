Stellantis Rethinks Truck Supply Chain - Ponders Moving Production To the US

Stellantis is the latest automaker to provide details on potential shifts in its production aimed at reducing the impact of the Trump administration's tariffs on vehicles and related parts.

Stellantis Chief Financial Officer Doug Ostermann, in a conference call with analysts held on April 30, said the automaker may move production of some pickup trucks from a plant in Mexico to the U.S. Specific models weren't mentioned, but Stellantis currently builds the Ram 1500 light-duty truck in Mexico. It also builds heavy-duty Rams in Mexico, such as the 2500 and 3500.