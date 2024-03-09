Stellantis Reverses Course - Will Not Eliminate Any Brands

We can only imagine that running Stellantis must be one of the most difficult jobs in the automotive industry. Having to manage no fewer than 14 brands across the entire global is not for the faint-hearted. It's especially true when you take into account there's some overlap between several companies. Despite the risk of sales cannibalization, the corporate umbrella isn't changing. In a new statement, Stellantis says it's "not pursuing splitting off any of its brands" and is reaffirming its commitment to all 14 of them. In addition, the initial promise made in 2021 to keep all of the "powerful, iconic brands" is still in place. That means the likes of Lancia, DS Automobiles, Abarth, and the rest of the gang will remain part of the conglomerate until at least the end of the decade.



Read Article