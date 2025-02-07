Stellantis Revives SRT Performance Division After Stupidly Dropping It

Stellantis might not be having much success with its European brands, but here in North America, it wants to look after fans of brands like Dodge, Ram, and Jeep. Recently, the Hemi V8 was reintroduced to the Ram truck lineup, and now, the automaking conglomerate has announced something big. SRT is back, baby! The SRT division (an abbreviation for Street and Racing Technology) was founded in 1989 under the name "Team Viper," which was responsible for developing the Dodge Viper. It merged with Team Prowler and underwent a few name changes before officially becoming SRT in 2004. It seemed like SRT would die out after the Durango SRT Hellcat final editions, but Ram boss Tim Kuniskis has brought us the good news that it's getting rebooted in a big way. In an official announcement, Stellantis has appointed Kuniskis as the head of Stellantis' American brands and North American marketing and Retail Strategy, although he will still retain his title as CEO of the Ram brand.



