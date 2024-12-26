Stellantis Saves 1,100 Jobs In Ohio After Strategy Shift

In a plot twist worthy of a cheesy Netflix Christmas movie, 1,139 workers at a Stellantis plant in Ohio have learned that their jobs have been saved only days before they worked what would have been their last shift.

The automaker parted ways with its CEO Carlos Tavares at the beginning of December and has set about reversing some decisions made under the old regime. Those decisions include one announced in November to cut the number of shifts at the Toledo Assembly plant that builds the Jeep Gladiator from three to two.