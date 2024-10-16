Stellantis Says Brands Have Until 2031 To Get Things In Order Or Face The Axe

When Stellantis was created in 2021, CEO Carlos Tavares told each of the company's 14 brands that they had 10 years of time and funding to prove themselves. With the company struggling, that time has been cut short. Automotive News reports that the automaker now plans to review the future of the brands as early as 2026. "We will review each brand's performance at about two-thirds of the way through the Dare Forward 2030 plan, so you could expect decisions in two to three years," Tavares told a group of journalists at the Paris auto show. One can't help but wonder if that means brands like Chrysler, which only has the Pacifica on sale, could soon be on the chopping block.



