Stellantis Says No To Peugeot's Return To The US Market

Just a few weeks ago, you could think to yourself, "Man, isn't it gonna be great when the newly-formed Stellantis sends all its weird French cars to American shores?" We hadn't quite scheduled a party here at The Drive, but we were getting close. Unfortunately, however, it seems like the world's fourth-largest automaker is now doing a bit of backtracking. As Automotive News reports, Stellantis no longer intends to bring the French brand Peugeot back to the U.S., despite previous plans to do so.



