Stellantis Secures Microchip Supplies For Future

Despite the predictions, some automotive analysts levied this time last year, the global microchip shortage is still very much real, like a heart attack. In an era where brand-new, quality microchips are a commodity valued in the same way something a cartel might make, Stellantis looks to be about to get their big fix.



The third largest international automaker with a presence in Detroit won't be getting their chip fix from El Chapo or Pablo Escobar but from the German tech manufacturer Infineon. Founded in 1999 and located in the village of Neubiberg, southeast of Munich, Infineon is a former satellite company of the lauded Siemens conglomerate that has its fingers in more industries than a squid has tentacles.



