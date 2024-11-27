Stellantis Shutters UK Factory And Lays Off 1,100 Workers Over EV Mandates

Stellantis NV plans to close a van factory in Luton, England, in a rebuke of the government mandating more electric vehicle sales.

The owner of Vauxhall announced Tuesday that it intends to shift production of electric vans from the Luton site, which employs around 1,100 people, to its other UK van plant in Ellesmere Port.

While Stellantis said it’s proposing the move in the context of the government’s “stringent” EV mandate, it’s also restructuring in several other markets as a result of its own financial woes.