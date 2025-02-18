Stellantis Spills The Beans On 2026 Jeep Recon Off Road EV SUV

The dedicated off-road brand has teased the 2026 Jeep Recon in a cool way - they have a special landing page on their online portal for the EV SUV that recently made a brief 'cameo' appearance in the company's Super Bowl Harrison Ford x Jeep 'Owner's Manual' commercial. The print said, "Life doesn't come with an owner's manual – you have to write your own. And no one knows this better than Harrison Ford." Alongside the legendary actor, Jeep has built each of its rugged models since 1941 "for those who tell their own story, whether it's the legendary Jeep Wrangler or the all-new, all-electric Jeep Recon, our SUV's embody strength, spirit and above all the freedom to explore." To mark the occasion, the rumor mill has also uncovered that Jeep's upcoming Recon all-electric off-road SUV now has its own entry across the company's official US online portal. In terms of electrified models, Jeep now sells the iconic Wrangler 4xe from almost $51k, the legendary Grand Cherokee 4xe starting at over $60k, both with plug-in hybrid powertrains, and the first-ever all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S kicking off at no less than $70,795. Obviously, the Grand Cherokee 4xe and the Wagoneer S are focused on the stylish adventures and experiences, while the Wrangler 4xe is going over the hills and far away to discover new trails and routes far from civilization.



