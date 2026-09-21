Stellantis Sponsors A Town To Hold Annual Off-Roading Gathering

Moab, Utah, is a great place to go off-roading no matter what you’re driving, but Jeep has a special connection with this small city. Execs call Moab the brand’s “home away from home” thanks to the annual Easter Jeep Safari, an enthusiast gathering where Jeep also unveils cool concepts that hint at its future plans. Now Jeep is making things official. The Moab City Council has entered into a two-year sponsorship agreement with Stellantis, allowing Jeep to market itself as the “Official 4×4 of Moab,” reports The Salt Lake Tribune. Jeep will pay $225,000 a year for that honor, according to the report, as well as help boost the city’s tourism marketing efforts. The agreement is considered a pilot program, with the option to revisit and extend after the initial two-year period.



Read Article