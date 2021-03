Eager to slash costs following the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group, Stellantis has kicked things off with cuts to cleaning services at its Italian factories.

Stellantis is looking to make savings of more than €5 billion ($5.94 billion) per year and according to Davide Provenzano of the FIM union, has reduced the number of toilets available to workers at its Mirafiori plant in Turin. It has also cut cleaning shifts and has reorganized transport facilities.