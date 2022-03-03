Stellantis Teases Ram 1500 EV - Will This Pickup Land In YOUR Driveway?

Stellantis is keeping itself busy with the introduction of several new EV products such as the all-electric Jeep and some niche models that will fall under the Opel and Lancia divisions. One highly anticipated product in the pipeline is undoubtedly the Ram 1500 EV which is destined to arrive in 2024. We haven't seen or heard much about this fully electric truck, but the automotive group has given us a new look at what we might expect.

The new truck will be entering a segment that is quickly becoming cut-throat with the likes of the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV already getting a jump on the market. When the Ram arrives, it will also have to go up against the likes of more alternative products like the Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T.