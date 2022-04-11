Stellantis Tells 276,000 Owners To Park Their Challengers And Chargers Over Deadly Air Bags

Stellantis, the parent company to Dodge, has asked 276,000 owners of 2005-2010 Dodge Challenger, Charger Magnum, and Chrysler 300 vehicles to park their cars. The statement is related to problematic Takata airbags.

Per the NHTSA, two people have died in separate crashes after the airbags in their Dodge Charger exploded.

In both cases, the airbag was on the driver's side of the car. As a measure of caution, the NHTSA urges all owners of the cars we mentioned above to check and see if their vehicles have an open Takata airbags recall.