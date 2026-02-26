Stellantis Tells Auto Workers There Will Be No Profit Sharing Checks This Year

Stellantis NV employees who are members of the United Auto Workers won't receive a profit sharing check this year, a stunning change of fortunes from just two years ago when they got nearly $14,000 each.

The Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram maker confirmed that workers would not be getting a payout, even as their UAW colleagues who work for Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. are in line for hefty checks for their work in 2025.

After the company released its full-year earnings results early Thursday morning, it issued a statement noting that 2025 was "a very challenging year for Stellantis, reflecting the cost of a profound and necessary business reset to correct past decisions.