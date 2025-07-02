Stellantis Threatens To Close Plant Bathrooms After Poop Bandit Strikes Facility

Officials at Stellantis’ Kokomo Engine Plant in Indiana are dealing with an unexpected and deeply unpleasant workplace crisis, as someone has been smearing feces on bathroom walls and leaving piles of it on the floor. No, this isn’t a bizarre marketing stunt or the plot of a low-budget reality show. It’s a very real (and very disgusting) situation unfolding at the facility that produces engines for the Jeep Wrangler, Compass, and Grand Cherokee. In a letter addressed to all employees at the plant earlier this week that leaked on social media, the manager of Stellantis’ Wellbeing, Health & Safety division, R. Tyler Adams, described the ghastly scenes that cleanup crews are having to deal with. Not only has feces been spread across walls and left on the floor, but it’s also been spread on disability handlebars, door latches, and sink handles.



