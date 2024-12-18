Stellantis To Invest $2.1 Billion Into Italian Assembly Plants in 2025

For much of the year, tensions simmered between Stellantis and the Italian government over the automaker’s long-term commitments to the country. Now, just two weeks after former chief executive Carlos Tavares stepped down, Stellantis has put those disputes to rest by announcing a multi-billion-euro investment in Italian production and unveiling a lineup of new models.

Executives from Stellantis, including chairman John Elkann, met with Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso and trade union representatives earlier this week. During the discussions, Stellantis confirmed that all of its Italian plants will remain operational and pledged to invest €2 billion ($2.1 billion) into the local market next year.