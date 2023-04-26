Stellantis To Slash 3,5000 Jobs Through Buyouts And Retirements

Stellantis aims to cut about 3,500 hourly jobs in the U.S. by offering buyouts and retirement incentives to workers ahead of negotiations with the UAW later this year.

UAW Local 1264, which represents the Stellantis stamping plant in Sterling Heights, Mich., said in a letter to members that the offers would be made “corporate wide.”

Retirement-eligible workers hired before ratification of Chrysler’s 2007 contract with the UAW can receive $50,000 to leave their job, according to the letter, which Local 1264 posted Monday on Facebook. Employees who have been with the company for at least a year would be eligible for a lump-sum benefit payment, the letter said, without specifying how much that would be.

Workers can sign up for either package from May 6 through June 19. Departure dates are tentatively scheduled for June 30 through Dec. 31, depending on each plant’s needs.