Stellantis To Start Ditching Expensive Suppliers and Build Parts In House

Stellantis is considering ditching some of its suppliers to make components in-house in a bid to lower costs.

While speaking on a recent conference call from Italy, Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares said the company can cut costs by in-sourcing more parts. Doing so can also speed up the development of parts and help the brand in its electrification transition.

“When suppliers are not racing at the same speed of our teams, our teams see a big benefit to in-source,” Tavares said. “You come to the conclusion that what you have outsourced, you can do it in-house.”