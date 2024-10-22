Stellantis To Throttle ICE Power Vehicle Sales In EU To Force Consumers Into More Expensive EVs And Avoid Fines

Last month, Stellantis admitted it has too many unsold cars in North America. To get rid of excess inventory, it plans to assemble fewer cars in the coming months. Over in Europe, production could be cut as well, but for a different reason. The automotive conglomerate is concerned making too many ICEs will increase the risk of paying fines for exceeding fleet emissions targets. Freshly appointed Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis' operations in Europe, Jean-Philippe Imparato, said the company is ready to reduce the output of gasoline and diesel cars. The COO told Automotive News Europe the production cuts could commence as early as next month. Why so soon? Because the EU's fleet emissions target will become considerably stricter from January 1, 2025.



