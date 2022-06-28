Stellantis Trademarks Tomahawk Name Plate For Possible EV Performance Car Line

Ever since the Dodge Viper bowed out of production in 2017, American car enthusiasts have begged for some sort of successor. Though it's unclear if the Viper name will ever be brought back from the dead, Dodge obviously still has plans to build performance cars, including an all-electric Challenger muscle car. According to a recent trademark filing uncovered by, the Challenger may not be Dodge's only performance flagship for much longer.

FCA US (a part of the larger Stellantis Group) filed for the name "Tomahawk" on June 23, 2022, with the USPTO. This name was first used on a four-wheeled motorcycle concept with a Viper V10, but the trademark is expressly intended to "cover the categories of land vehicles, namely, passenger automobiles."