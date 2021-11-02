Stellantis Wants To Rebuild The Chrysler Nameplate

There is a future for Chrysler among the 13 other brands of Stellantis NV because it is a "pillar" of the transatlantic automaker, CEO Carlos Tavares said during his first visit to North America since creation of the new company.

Jeep SUVs and Ram pickups may drive profits in North America, but Chrysler sits alongside Fiat and Peugeot as hallmarks of the American, Italian and French heritage of Stellantis created last month from the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Groupe PSA.