Stellantis and Jaguar Land Rover Sign Memorandum To Explore Building Cars In The US

Stellantis and Jaguar Land Rover today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities to collaborate on product development in the United States.

Under the terms of the non-binding MOU, Stellantis and JLR will explore collaboration opportunities to create synergies across product and technology development, leveraging the companies’ complementary strengths to create value for both organizations.

“By working with partners to explore synergies in areas such as product and technology development, we can create meaningful benefits for both sides while remaining focused on delivering the products and experiences our customers love,” said Antonio Filosa, Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis.

“As we continue to evolve JLR for the future, collaboration will play an important role in unlocking new opportunities. Working with Stellantis allows us to explore complementary capabilities in product and technology development that support our long-term growth plans for the US market,” said PB Balaji, Chief Executive Officer of JLR.

Implementation of any potential transactions as a result of the MOU discussions would be subject to customary closing conditions including execution of binding definitive agreements.