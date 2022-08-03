Steven Colbert Says He’s HAPPY To Pay A Buck Or Two MORE Per Gallon Of Gas For A CLEAN CONSCIENCE. Does It Mean You’re BAD If YOU Don’t Feel The Same?

“Since the invasion, oil prices have skyrocketed,” Colbert said on his show.

“Today, the average gas price in America hit an all-time record high of over $4 per gallon. Okay, that stings, but a clear conscience is worth a buck or two,” said Colbert, whose contract with CBS pays him an annual salary of $15 million per year.

“I’m willing to pay. I’m willing to pay $4 a gallon. I’m happy to pay a buck or two more to has a CLEAN CONSCIENCE! Hell, I’ll pay $15 a gallon because I drive a Tesla.”

Says the guy who makes $13-15m+ a year.

So is he implying WE’RE bad people if we are upset at these UNNECESSARY high gas prices?

Tell us YOUR message to Steven Colbert.






