Steven Spielberg Claims To Be Terrified Of Climate Change But Burned $116,000 In Jet Fuel In The Last Two Months

Billionaire filmmaker Steven Spielberg is the very definition of an eco-hypocrite. If you believe buzz on social media, look up the definition in a dictionary and you’ll find a photo of Spielberg right next to it. That’s because, just three years ago, he was waxing poetic about how everyone “needs to be held responsible” for climate change, which “terrified” him, and here he is, burning more than $116,000 in jet fuel over just two months.



You might remember Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old student who made headlines earlier this year, when Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk offered him $5,000, so he’d shut down the Twitter page tracking his (Musk’s) private jet, an offer Sweeney declined because he thought it was a low-baller. Since then, Sweeney has launched similar pages for a bunch of celebrities, politicians, public figures and even Russian oligarchs.



