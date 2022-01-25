Still Government Motors? GM Recieves A Massive $600 Million Taxpayer Grant

General Motors and battery maker LG Energy Solution won tax incentives exceeding $824 million for up to $7 billion in new capital investment expanding GM's EV and battery production in Michigan. The incentives include a first-of-its-kind $600 million direct taxpayer grant from the state of Michigan for GM and its partner that will subsidize the construction of a battery plant west of Lansing and expanded

EV production in Orion Township. The Michigan Strategic Fund board approved the incentives package Tuesday morning ahead of a formal announcement by GM CEO Mary Barra and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of what the automaker describes as the single largest investment in its 114-year history.

