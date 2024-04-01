Still Seeking An EV Profit, Ford Boosts F-150 Lightning Prices Up To $10,000 In 2024

Over the course of its existence, the Ford F-150 Lightning’s price has changed countless times, with the base price rising from $39,990 when launched to as much as $59,974, then falling back down to $49,995 last year. With a new year comes new price adjustments that will cause the prices of some models to rise, and others to fall.



At first glance, lower trim models are seeing price increases of up to $10,000, with the entry-level Pro model now priced at $55,000, a $5,000 increase from last year. Conversely, higher trim models are experiencing price reductions of as much as $7,000. Additionally, the automaker has removed the XLT extended range and Lariat standard range models while introducing the new Flash model.





