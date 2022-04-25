Still Thinking About That 2022 Ford F150 Lightning? Well, You Are Too Late

Production of the Ford F-150 Lightning has yet to begin and the car manufacturer has already confirmed that it has sold out for the 2022 model year.

Ford’s first all-electric pickup truck has generated a huge amount of interest for the brand, so much so that it took less than six months for the carmaker to secure almost 200,000 reservations for the EV. Fast forward to April 2022 and Ford has updated its website to confirm that the 2022 F-150 Lightning is no longer available.

“Due to high demand, the current model year is now longer available for retail order. Contact your dealer for more information,” the website reads. It is understood that the cheapest variants of the F-150 Lightning were the first to sell out.