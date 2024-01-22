Still True? Ford's Jim Farley Believes Winning On Race Day Equates To Sales On Monday

Agent009 submitted on 1/22/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:03:03 AM

Views : 308 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: finance.yahoo.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I recently flew down to Charlotte, N.C. — the home of NASCAR in the US, among other things — to preview all of Ford Performance's new race cars and meet its CEO/race car driver-in-chief, Jim Farley.

Farley was in good spirits; for one thing, he enjoyed showing off the new Mustang GT3 race car and new high-performance EVs like the Lightning "Switchgear" pickup. Another thing he enjoyed talking about? His expectation that 2024 will be a big year for Ford — one of the biggest since he took the helm three years ago.

But let's begin with Farley's passion for racing.


Read Article


Still True? Ford's Jim Farley Believes Winning On Race Day Equates To Sales On Monday

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)