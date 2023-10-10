Stockholm To Kick ICE Vehicles Out Of Center Of The City Starting 2025

No region in the world has a harder line on auto pollution than Scandinavia. Following Norway’s decision to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2025 – an entire decade before similar EU and California legislation comes into force – fellow Scandi country Sweden is reported to be banning ICE vehicles from the streets of its capital.
 
The country’s SVT news website says the city is poised to bar access to combustion-engined vehicles to 20 blocks in Stockholm’s finance and shopping districts. The only vehicles allowed into the area will be electric cars, hybrid trucks, and fuel-cell-powered vehicles, SVT reports.
 


