Stoned Oregon Driver Crashes Model 3 So Hard Battery Cells Go Flying

How on earth did the driver get out of this wreck alive and he managed to flee the scene before police got there? Dylan Milota was driving his Tesla Model 3 very quickly in his hometown of Corvallis, Oregon (apparently doing over 100 mph/161 km/h), when he crashed into a couple of trees which he knocked down, sheered utility pole and also smashed into a telephone junction box.

You can really tell it was a high speed accident based on the damage sustained by his Model 3, as shown in these photos provided by the City of Corvallis Police Department. From the first obstacle it hit, until it ground to a halt, it apparently traveled more than 300 feet.



