Storedot and Vinfast Co-Develop Batteries That Can Charge 100 Miles In As Little As 2 Minutes

In a unique collaboration that will attempt to abolish long wait times for EV charging, StoreDot and VinFast have agreed to partner in developing the world’s fastest-charging electric vehicle battery.
 
StoreDot is an Israeli company specializing in the early-stage development of extreme fast-charging (XFC) battery cells that are set to rival some of the biggest names in the industry. Meanwhile, VinFast is a Vietnamese company building next-generation electric cars, making the two companies an obvious partnership candidate to solve EV charging problems.
 
