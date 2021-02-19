Stories Surface Touting Tesla Powerwall Use During Texas Winter Storm

As Texas finds itself in a harsh winter and as the state struggles with rolling blackouts, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has expressed his disdain at the situation. On Wednesday, the CEO took to Twitter to note that Texas’s Electricity Reliability Council (ERCOT) is not exhibiting much reliability right now. For some Tesla owners living in the Lone Star State, however, the past days have not been as difficult. Over the past few days, Tesla owners from Texas have shared some of their experiences, especially those who opted to install a Powerwall battery in their homes. Coupled with solar panels, Powerwalls allow the lights to literally stay on during a power outage. And based on what has been shared online so far, this is exactly what has been happening.





