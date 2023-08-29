Street Legal Dragway Moves Illegal Street Racing To A Short Track For Stock Vehicles

Gearheads who want to get their speed fix safely and responsibly will be pleased to know a new drag strip has been established just outside of Los Angeles, in the city of Perris.

Street Legal Dragway is somewhat unique, as it eschews the standard quarter-mile length for a considerably shorter 322 feet, or a quarter of a quarter-mile. As the country's first purpose-built 1/16-mile strip, Street Legal Dragway (as the name suggests) caters to road-legal cars exclusively.

While it sounds strange, the new establishment will cater to everyday gearheads with regular cars. More importantly, Street Legal Dragway endeavors to keep people from speeding on public roads and prevent further instances of illegal street racing and sideshows, which remain a nationwide problem.